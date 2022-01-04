FBI searching for homicide suspect in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. — The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the apprehension of a homicide suspect in southern Arizona.
Yvette Garcia, 35, is accused of fatally running over a bicyclist on Dec. 26. The victim was struck within the boundaries of the Pascua Yaqui Indian Reservation in Pima County.
Garcia was allegedly driving a 2007 silver and black Hyundai Tucson with license plate RNA3B7A.
The suspect is Native American, about 5'4'' tall, 190 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about Garcia’s whereabouts is asked to contact the FBI Phoenix Field Office at 623-466-1999.
