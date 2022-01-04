FBI searching for homicide suspect in Arizona

A $5,000 reward is available for information that can lead to the apprehension of Yvette Garcia, who allegedly struck and killed a bicyclist on Dec. 26.

TUCSON, Ariz. — The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the apprehension of a homicide suspect in southern Arizona.

Yvette Garcia, 35, is accused of fatally running over a bicyclist on Dec. 26. The victim was struck within the boundaries of the Pascua Yaqui Indian Reservation in Pima County.

Garcia was allegedly driving a 2007 silver and black Hyundai Tucson with license plate RNA3B7A.

The suspect is Native American, about 5'4'' tall, 190 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Garcia’s whereabouts is asked to contact the FBI Phoenix Field Office at 623-466-1999.

The #FBI is asking for the public’s help in locating Yvette Garcia and/or the vehicle that was used in a homicide on Sunday, December 26, 2021, within the confines of the Pascua Yaqui Indian Reservation. pic.twitter.com/Izp6l3HnPU — FBI Phoenix (@FBIPhoenix) January 4, 2022

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.