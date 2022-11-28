FBI removes Valley man off Most Wanted list after 18 years of no sightings

Brown was originally added to the list as the main suspect of a murder and armed robbery of an armored car guard investigation in 2004, the FBI said.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video aired in 2021.

After 18 years of investigation, a Valley man suspected of murder and armed robbery has been removed from the FBI's Most Wanted list, even though he still hasn't been apprehended.

Jason Derek Brown was added to the bureau's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list as the main suspect in a 2004 murder and armed robbery of a Phoenix armored car guard.

The FBI decided to remove Brown from the list on Sept. 7 earlier this year for multiple reasons.

"Extensive investigation, as well as continued media exposure, has not resulted in establishing Brown’s whereabouts, or in his arrest," the FBI said in a statement. "There have been no confirmed sightings of Brown since his initial disappearance; therefore, Brown’s continued placement on the TMWFL is not expected to result in any additional information that would lead to his capture."

Officials said another requirement for a spot on the list is the belief that the fugitive poses a continued danger to the community. There has been a lack of evidence that Brown has engaged in any illegal activity since the suspected crime.

Brown was replaced by Michael Pratt, a San Diego resident suspected of being involved in sex trafficking and the production of child pornography.

"Although Jason Derek Brown was removed from the “top ten” list, the active investigation will continue in order to bring closure to the families," the FBI said.

Latest Arizona news