FBI offering $5,000 for information after Phoenix man gunned down in store parking lot

Police say Javier Herrera was riding his bike in a store parking lot when he was shot by a group of men and women in a field east of the parking lot.

PHOENIX — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is now offering $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for gunning down a man in the parking lot of a Phoenix dollar store.

Sgt. Mercedes Fortune with the Phoenix Police Department previously told 12 News officers were called to 16th Avenue and Buckeye Road on Thursday, March 4 around 10 p.m. for a shooting.

Fortune said Javier Herrera was riding his bike down Buckeye Road when a group of people started shooting.

“He had no involvement at all,” Fortune said.

Fortune said Herrera died at the scene, and detectives are searching for leads.

“We have no idea what prompted that shooting and that’s why this case is so tragic,” Fortune said.

The FBI says Herrera was on his bike in the parking lot of the store when he was struck by gunfire, which came from a group of men and women in a field just east of the location.

Anyone with any information concerning Herrera's death, is asked to contact your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

Sandi Hernandez, Herrera’s mother, spoke to 12 News earlier this month and said her son was dreaming about his future.

“He had dreamed about being a first-time homebuyer,” Hernandez said. “He dreamed about his family, he dreams of making a family of his own someday.”

Those dreams, no longer able to be realized with Herrera’s death.

“Deep down in my heart I wanted this to be a mistake,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez said Herrera lived near 16th Avenue and Buckeye Road and often used his bike to get around.

“It makes me sad that they knew it happened and no one reached out to him to help him,” Hernandez said.

She’s now wanting to see whoever is responsible for killing Herrera behind bars.

“I’m just really begging for anyone to come forward and do the right thing and the honest thing,” Hernandez said.