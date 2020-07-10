FBI: Man accused of assaulting federal officer in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. — The FBI says a man is in custody in the assault of a federal officer at a Tucson casino last weekend.
They say 50-year-old Richard Guy Wasson Jr. was arrested Saturday at Casino of the Sun.
Wasson is accused of striking a member of the Pascua Yaqui Police Department during a fight in the casino’s parking lot.
The FBI says the police officer was investigating a report of a man passing counterfeit cash at the casino.
Wasson allegedly had counterfeit currency in his possession and put up a fight as the officer tried to detain him.
The FBI says Wasson pulled a gun from his waistband before the officer fired two shots, missing the suspect.