Nicknamed by officials as the "Back Again Bandit," the suspect has committed more than a dozen bank robberies across Arizona since December.

PHOENIX — Federal officials are looking for a man suspected of robbing 13 banks across the Valley over the last eight months.

Referred to as the "Back Again Bandit" by the FBI, the unknown man began his spree of robberies at a US Bank in Tempe on Dec. 30, 2020.

The suspect went on to rob 12 more banks in Phoenix, Gilbert, Chandler, Casa Grande, and Maricopa. The last incident occurred on Aug. 14.

In each of the robberies, the suspect approached a bank teller and presented them with a note demanding money. After receiving the cash, the masked robber fled the area.

The FBI described the suspect as weighing between 225 and 300 pounds, about 6 feet 2 inches tall, and between the ages of 30 and 39 years old.