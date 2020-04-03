PHOENIX — The FBI's Violent Crimes Task Force is investigating an attempted bank robbery at a Chase Bank in Phoenix, authorities said.

The attempted robbery resulted in no injuries, but the Phoenix Police Department has taken an individual into custody.

The FBI has stated that no further information will be released while the investigation is continuing.

We will update this story as more details are relayed.

RELATED:

Man gets more than 22 years in prison for robbing Verizon stores in Arizona, California

Little League loses equipment in break-in