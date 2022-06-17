Recognize him? FBI needs help locating suspected bank robber in Glendale

Authorities say the man entered the bank, approached the teller and demanded a robbery note.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying a man accused of robbing a Glendale bank last year.

On July 7, 2021, the man entered a Bank of America located near 59th and Palmaire avenues and approached a teller with a robbery demand note, according to the FBI.

The man threatened to hurt the teller and other employees if they didn't comply, officials said. He fled the bank with cash in a white Ford Crown Victoria or Mercury Grand Marquis.

No weapon was seen and no one was injured during the robbery.

The man is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 20-30 years old, 5-foot-10 to 6-feet tall and approximately 320 pounds. The suspect also had a teardrop tattoo under his left eye and an unknown tattoo on his right hand.

During the robbery, he was wearing a gray ball cap, white surgical facemask, denim color long-sleeve button-up, jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit email tips to tips.fbi.gov.

Get Up to Speed