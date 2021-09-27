x
Crime

FBI: 2020 homicides up nearly 30%, largest 1-year jump ever

Homicide numbers released Monday show the U.S. experienced its largest one-year jump in 2020.
FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies before a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing to discuss security threats 20 years after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Homicides in the U.S. in 2020 increased nearly 30% over the previous year, the largest one-year jump since the FBI began keeping records. 

That's according to figures released Monday by the agency. Homicides and non-negligent manslaughters climbed an estimated 29.4% to 21,570, an increase of 4,901 over 2019, FBI data showed.

 It is the highest estimated total since the early 1990s, when homicides stayed above 23,000 a year as drug wars played out in many places in the U.S. Other crimes, including property offenses, robbery and rape, dropped in 2020.

