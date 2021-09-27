FBI: 2020 homicides up nearly 30%, largest 1-year jump ever

Homicide numbers released Monday show the U.S. experienced its largest one-year jump in 2020.

That's according to figures released Monday by the agency. Homicides and non-negligent manslaughters climbed an estimated 29.4% to 21,570, an increase of 4,901 over 2019, FBI data showed.