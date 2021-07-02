Father of 16-year-old teen found shot to death inside car speaks out

Phoenix police found 16-year-old Jaiden Torrez shot to death inside a car near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road on Friday.

PHOENIX — Jaiden Torrez was an extension of his father's soul. The 16-year-old aspired to be a barber and one day take over the family owned barbershop.

“He took lessons very well, anytime I had anything I wanted to show him or he wanted to learn anything, he would ask. He was a bright kid," said Gregory Gutierrez.

The two shared a passion for that perfect fade inside the family owned barbershop near central and McDowell in Phoenix.

“I had plans to give him this shop this year on his birthday. He was just a good kid taken away too early,” said Gutierrez.

Phoenix police found Jaiden shot to death in a car after receiving a call of a crash around 11:50 p.m. on Friday. The Phoenix Fire Department pronounced him dead at the scene.

There are few details about the suspect and Gregory is asking the community for help to find his killer.

“If you know something and you feel it’s in your heart that you must say it then please do so," he pleaded.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with covering funeral costs during this difficult time.