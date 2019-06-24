PHOENIX - A Phoenix man is facing second-degree murder and abuse charges after his 21-year-old daughter died in a severe state of malnutrition and dehydration, according to Phoenix police.

Police say Vanessa Comer was diagnosed with a serious medical condition and was completely dependent on her father, Richard Comer, for total care. Richard Comer allegedly failed to provide care for as many as three months before he took her to the hospital after finding her unresponsive in their trailer.

The Maricopa County medical examiner's office has ruled Vanessa Comer's death as a homicide.

Police took Richard Comer, 46, into custody Friday and charged him with second-degree murder and vulnerable adult abuse. He was also charged with two counts of animal abuse after two malnourished and dehydrated dogs were found in his home as well.