Fatal shooting near Sedona leaves Queen Creek man dead

David Chesney, 53, was fatally shot after firing a weapon into a trailer during a confrontation southwest of Sedona.

SEDONA, Ariz. — 53-year-old David Chesney of Queen Creek has died after being shot during a confrontation on Saturday southwest of Sedona, officials say.

Deputies with the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office reported to a trailer home near Red Rock Crossing on Saturday evening for reports of shots being fired. Once there they found one man dead on the scene, and two other people being detained by Sedona Police Department officers.

Police are still actively investigating the scene, but early reports say that Chesney fired a gun into a trailer home where another man and his wife were staying, then pointed a gun at the woman.

It was then that the man shot Chesney, police say.

At this time, it's the relationship between the two men is unknown, and it is not known what started the conflict.

Officials say this is an active investigation, so details are subject to change. Stay with us at 12 News for more updates.

