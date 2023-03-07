Police searching for shooting suspect in Peoria

One person is dead after a shooting early Tuesday morning near 107th and Olive avenues.

Example video title will go here for this video

PEORIA, Ariz. — The Peoria Police Department is searching for a man accused of fatally shooting another person at an apartment complex.

The shooting reportedly happened around 2 a.m. on Tuesday at an apartment complex near 107th and Olive avenues. Officers found a man who had been shot outside the apartment.

Although first responders attempted life-saving measures, the man died on the scene.

The suspect is "a younger black male with a thin build, and wearing dark clothing," authorities said. He is believed to be armed and fled the scene before police arrived.

Police have not released the identity of the victim or the suspect, and it's currently unknown what led up to the shooting.

Police ask that anyone who sees the suspect call 911. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Peoria Police Department at 623-773-8311.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for more updates.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

Up to Speed