Fatal shooting in South Phoenix leaves man dead, police search for suspect

Officials with the Phoenix Police Department say the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

PHOENIX — One man was killed in a shooting Saturday morning around 4 a.m., officials with the Phoenix Police Department said.

Officers responded to a call for a shooting near 42nd Street & Southern Avenue on Saturday, and found a man with a gunshot wound on scene.

The fire department responded to treat the victim, however, the man died on scene because of his injuries. Officials said the suspect fled the area before police arrived and detectives are now investigating what led up to the shooting.

Police said there is no suspect information to release at this time. This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more updates.

