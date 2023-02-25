Phoenix police searching for fatal hit-and-run crash suspect

Police said a white colored car struck a pedestrian near 7th and Elwood Streets early Saturday morning before driving off from the scene.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are searching for the driver accused of fatally striking and killing a man before fleeing the scene early Saturday morning.

According to police, the crash happened around 1:35 a.m. near 7th and Elwood streets.

Officers found 31-year-old Juan Bazan on the scene alongside other evidence of the crash. First responders pronounced Bazan dead on the scene.

Early investigations found that a white-colored passenger car was driving south on 7th Street when it struck Juan who was crossing mid-block. After the crash, the vehicle continued south on 7th Street towards Broadway road.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness.

