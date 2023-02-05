PD: 1 killed, 1 hospitalized in hit-and-run crash in Phoenix

A man reportedly fled the scene after his vehicle was struck by another car that ran a red light, Phoenix police said.

PHOENIX — One woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after a crash in central Phoenix late Saturday night. A man fled the scene in a second vehicle after his car was struck, Phoenix police said.

Officers were called to the intersection of 10th Street and McDowell Road around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday night for reports of a serious crash.

When they arrived, they found three vehicles involved in the collision. Two people were seen injured inside a gold-colored car involved in the crash.

First responders took both people to a local hospital where the woman later died of her injuries. The man is currently receiving treatment and is expected to survive.

An unoccupied white vehicle was found at the scene of the crash.

The third car was headed westbound on McDowell Road and was struck after the initial impact. The driver wasn't injured.

According to early reports, the gold-colored car ran a red light while heading northbound on 10th Street and crashed into the white car which was heading eastbound on McDowell Road.

Officers learned that a man then got out of that white car and fled the scene in another vehicle.

The investigation is still active, and no arrests have been made at this time. Police have not said if impairment was a factor in the crash.

Authorities ask that anyone with information call Phoenix Police or Silent Witness.

