Fast-food employee shot in head through drive-thru window in Phoenix, police say

A 16-year-old restaurant employee sustained critical injuries Thursday night after a customer walked up to the store's drive-thru window and started shooting.

PHOENIX — A 16-year-old employee of a Phoenix fast-food restaurant was shot in the head Thursday night through the store's drive-thru window by an upset customer, police said.

The suspect allegedly got into a verbal dispute with the restaurant's employees over a food order. Phoenix police said the customer allegedly walked up to the drive-thru window, pulled out a handgun, and fired into the store.

The teenage victim was rushed to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Phoenix police said the suspect fled the scene and detectives are actively searching for them. A description of the suspect was not disclosed.

The shooting occurred near Glendale and 19th avenues.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.