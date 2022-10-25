‘We just want answers’: Family of 15-year-old shot and killed by Glendale police says they've been kept in the dark

Juan Carlos Bojorquez was reportedly in the driver seat of a stolen car when an undercover officer shot him on July 6. The family says he was shot 11 times.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Nearly four months after 15-year-old Juan Carlos Bojorquez was shot and killed by an officer from the Glendale Police Department when they were investigating a stolen car, his family said they have been kept in the dark with no answers.

Bojorquez’s family gathered outside Glendale City Council chambers and spoke in front of city leaders during a monthly meeting on Tuesday.

“I just want to know why. Why did we have to find out through social media that our child is dead? Why? Why couldn’t we be there with him when he was dying? Why? Why did they take witnesses’ phones away that were nowhere near the scene? They were in their home recording. Why?” said Bojorquez’s aunt, Maria Martinez.

What police say happened

Glendale police said the incident began when a vehicle was reported stolen near 91st Ave and Glendale Avenue on the morning of July 6.

Later that afternoon, officers located the stolen vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex near 63rd Avenue and Citrus Way.

Police said the vehicle was occupied by two males. In the driver seat was 15-year-old Juan Carlos Bojorquez and in the passenger seat was his 16-year-old cousin.

When officers approached Bojorquez, investigators said they asked whether there was a weapon in the car. Police said they later found a handgun in the vehicle.

Police said a struggle took place between officers and the suspect, and it was during that struggle that they claim Bojorquez reached for the weapon. That’s when one undercover officer fired at the suspect. He was not wearing a bodycam.

A K9 officer who was assisting activated his body-worn camera just after the officer fired his weapon, police said.

Family wants justice

“My nephew wasn’t just killed my nephew was murdered,” Martinez said. “They shot him 11 times. No one needs to de-escalate a situation with 11 bullets.”

Bojorquez’s cousin, Alijah Garcia, who was in the car at the time of the shooting, said he was reaching to unclip his seatbelt, not a gun.

“He never grabbed a gun, he didn’t even touch it,” Garcia told 12News the day after the shooting.

A month after the shooting, Glendale police released a redacted video of the incident. The family said that is proof the department lied about what happened, as they claim they were told there was no video of the encounter.

“Whatever they say my nephew may or may not have done, at this point it doesn’t matter because he’s dead,” Martinez said. “He was robbed of his civil rights.”

On Tuesday, the family gathered outside the city’s councils’ chambers and spoke in front of city leaders after a routine meeting.

With the help of incoming State Sen. Anna Hernandez, the family demanded transparency, an independent investigation to be conducted, unredacted police reports and body camera to be released, and the return of two cellphones officers said were confiscated from witnesses who were recording the incident from inside their homes.

“We demand that the family be treated with humanity and be notified of anything prior to social media and the media becoming aware,” Hernandez said.

The family claims they found out about Bojorquez’s death through social media and news reports, not directly from police.

“It’s not fair. He died too young,” said Bojorquez’s brother, Jose. “He should have been able to live his life out the way he wanted to do.”

Department’s response

12News reached out to the Glendale Police Department regarding the family’s accusations of inconsistent reports.

In an email, they said, “We respect the right of the family of Juan Carlos Bojorquez to speak out.”

“The case involving Juan Carlos Borjorquez remains under investigation. The facts remain that Bojorquez was an armed juvenile inside a stolen vehicle and was reaching toward a weapon at the time of the incident,” the statement read.

The Buckeye Police Department, which is conducting the investigation into the use of force, said they “continue to prepare and finalize reports to submit to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for review.”

The department said no other information will be released as the investigation is ongoing.

“We just want answers,” Martinez said. “My nephew wasn’t just killed. My nephew was murdered. I want this cop in jail. He needs to go to jail. That’s what me and my family want.”

