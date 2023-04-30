Phoenix family still searching for answers in loved one's death

Leonel Valdez, 27, was killed six months ago. His fiancée and the Valdez family once again set up a memorial where he was found dead.

PHOENIX — Time has not brought the family of a man murdered in Phoenix any closer to answers.

Near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road in Phoenix, the family and friends of Leonel Valdez, 27, once again created a memorial at the spot where he took his last breath.

“It’s painful," Mary Martinez, Valdez's fiancée said. "He was my best friend and I don’t have that no more.”

She along with Valdez's mother and other family members gathered to set up candles, photos, and flowers for Valdez. They also brought more than a dozen balloons. Each one was written with a message of love.

It's been exactly six months since Valdez was shot and killed.

On Oct. 30, Valdez was on his way home from work and was last seen near a group of people near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road.

"He was Doordashing," Martinez said. “He called me at 10:48 saying he was five minutes away that he loved me and would see me soon.”

Phoenix police said witnesses then heard multiple gunshots and saw Valdez's car cross over 67th Avenue and hit a shopping center wall.

When officers arrived, Valdez was found inside his car with a fatal gunshot wound. Authorities said a group of people in a dark-colored sedan was seen near him in a parking lot moments before Valdez crashed his vehicle across the street.

Even though months have passed, Martinez said they are still in the same situation. They have not received any updates from police on potential suspects in this case.

“I want justice and if I don’t push it nobody else is going to push it," Martinez said.

Silent Witness is offering up to a $2,000 reward for anyone who gives information that leads to an arrest in the case. You can report information anonymously at 480-WITNESS.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.