'Why would someone do that to another person?: After Thanksgiving day murder, family seeks justice and answers

PHOENIX — On a day meant to remember what we are thankful for, a family has been left dealing with a tragedy. Police said that 27-year-old, Cory "Angel" Rodriguez, was killed walking near a bike path on 44th Street and McDowell Road early Thanksgiving morning. “I feel like a cannon went right through my chest and took everything out.” Patrica Renteria, Rodriguez's mother, said. Renteria said Rodriguez was a prankster, who could light up a room with his smile.

The father of two was set to get married to his long-time girlfriend next month. It was a secret he never got to surprise his family with.



On Thanksgiving day, his family said he went to get some drinks at a local convenience store. Then Angel didn't come back and they started to worry.



“Come 5 o'clock and he still wasn’t home,” Renteria said.



Police said that around 9:30 a.m., he was attacked. Police said the injuries were consistent with a homicide.



“He was laying against the wall behind me. I ran from the police officer because I knew that was him,” Renteria said.