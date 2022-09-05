'She definitely did not deserve this. Our family is hurting': Family remembers woman strangled to death on city bus

A memorial sits in honor of 41-year-old Diane Craig whose family describes her as the life of the room.

PHOENIX — There’s a makeshift memorial with balloons and flowers sitting at the Park and Ride near 27th Avenue and Baseline Road in Laveen. It’s in honor of 41-year-old Diane Craig.

“Diane was a wonderful person. She was so full of life,” said Roshuanda Boss.

“Diane is her name but that’s Bubbles. That’s what we call her, that’s Bubbles. She was like the life of the room,” said Shontae Vinson.

Boss and Vinson are Diane’s cousins, and they were visiting the memorial near the site where she was found unconscious on a Phoenix bus Friday morning.

“She definitely did not deserve this. Our family is hurting,” said Boss.

Phoenix police detectives determined Diane had been strangled to death at some point on the bus ride. Authorities are now looking for 26-year-old Joshua Bagley in connection with the homicide.

“He robbed our family. He did, he robbed our family,” said Vinson.

Diane’s cousins hope Bagley is caught soon.

“He did this to our family. He can do it to someone else. We need this guy off the streets,” said Boss.

While it’s unclear why Diane’s life was taken away – she’ll never be forgotten.

“Bubbles is loved,” said Vinson.

If you know anything, you’re asked to contact the Phoenix police or Silent Witness 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers).

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000. Have a tip? Submit it on the Silent Witness tip form here.

