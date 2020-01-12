Family remembers slain Phoenix teen, shot after firearm mishandled

The teen who shot Joseph Michaelson is now facing charges.

The family of a slain 14-year-old boy is sharing some of their memories of him, as the teen who shot him is now facing charges.

Joseph Michaelson-better known as ‘Jojo” by his family- died a short while after being shot in what police are describing as a ‘mishandling” of a firearm by a 16-year-old friend.

Police were called to the home where the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. Michaelson was found, badly wounded and taken to the hospital.

The group of friends who police say were present when Michaelson was shot all ran off before police could arrive. They say the shooter then approached a man near 81st Avenue and Indian School Road after the shooting and took his vehicle at gunpoint.

Phoenix Police announced the alleged shooter’s arrest Tuesday, Nov. 30th on suspicion on aggravated assault, weapons violations and armed robbery. His identity is being withheld by police at this time, as he awaits the next step in the legal process at the Durango Juvenile Detention Center.

Michaelson’s family and friends came together in the hours after his death for a candlelight vigil to remember the outgoing boy.

“The whole place was lit up, so we know he was loved by a lot of people,” said Joanne Salazar, Michaelson’s Grandmother. “A lot of people that we didn’t know- either they knew from school and stuff- had showed out. A lot of people.”

Michaelson was busy helping his family renovate his grandparents’ house the day he was shot. Eddie Salazar Sr., Michaelson’s Grandfather, remembers working together on the roof with Michaelson.

“He was just outgoing, loving and I’m going to miss him so much,” Salazar Sr. said, choking back tears. “He was my little ‘Dodo Bird’, that’s what I called him. I’m just going to miss him. It’s hard.”

His Grandparents describe an outgoing, athletic prankster as they describe “Jojo”. Born on April 1- April Fool’s Day- the Salazar’s’ say Michaelson was full of jokes and pranks.

The Hope High School Freshman was an Arizona Cardinals Football fan, but basketball was his main sport. “He wanted to be a basketball star.” They remembered.

Now, the entire family is faced with a mountain of medical bills and funeral expenses. To help cover the cost, the family has turned to GoFundMe to raise funds for Michaelson’s funeral expenses.