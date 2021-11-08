Family of Valley teen who was shot says that it should have never happened

15-year-old Valerie Arreloa was shot and killed over the weekend when she and her cousin were messing with a firearm.

PHOENIX — Iran Loya, the older brother to 15-year old Valerie Arreloa, was left heartbroken after losing her to a shooting that, he said, could have been prevented.

Over the weekend, police said cousins, Arreloa and 21-year-old, Alex J. Vidrio were messing with a Glock handgun.

Vidrio allegedly took the magazine out and pointed the gun at a window. A chambered bullet hit Arreloa.

She was rushed to the hospital but didn't survive. Her family has been left feeling the loss.

"She was an amazing person, she was loving and just crazy. Right now it's just hard times you know, we have to be strong about it," Loya said.

Loya said his sister loved skateboarding and dancing. She had just turned 15 on August 1 and was beginning her sophomore year at Maryvale High School.

Police said the shooting happened at her home near 59th Avenue and Indian School Road. Vidrio said he thought the gun wasn't loaded.

"If you do buy a gun, the first thing they make you do is sign a form saying to keep the gun in a safe place," Loya said.

Loya said his little sister would still be alive if his cousin followed simple gun safety rules.

"While they see it as an accident, it was an accident that could have been avoided," he said.

Now, the family is hoping for help arranging a funeral, fit for a fun-loving, 15-year-old who will be deeply missed and remembered forever.

Vidrio was arrested for manslaughter and is scheduled to appear in court again later this week.

