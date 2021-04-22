Family of slain father seeks answers 5 years later

Jose Sanchez was a 47-year-old father of four. Five years after his death, his wife and kids miss him dearly and continue to ask for information.

The family of a Valley father is pleading for answers five years after his gruesome murder. Jose Sanchez was killed in a robbery at his home in 2016.

“It would be hard losing him in any way but losing him to gun violence with no arrest and no answers is much more difficult,” said Kellie Sanchez, Jose’s widow.

Sanchez and her daughter Amaliy found Jose dead in their home on 57th Avenue and Camelback Road.

“Very surprising just unexpected,” said Amaliy Sanchez.

“She didn’t even know that to say she just started screaming 'daddy, daddy,'” said Kellie Sanchez.

Kellie and Jose had been married for 30 years and had four children. She says Jose was a dedicated father who worked his way up from working in the fields to eventually becoming a truck driver.

“My husband was very caring and he adores his family,” said Kellie Sanchez.

Police say Jose was home alone when four men barged into their apartment. He was shot multiple times before the robbers left with his belongings.

The Sanchez family has been making emotional pleas for tips for years. Five years later, they’re still asking.

“It’s only fair to share what you have. Any little thing,” said Kassandra McLaren, Jose’s daughter.