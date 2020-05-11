Family of hit-and-run victim pleading for driver to come forward

A crash on 67th Avenue and Thomas Road killed motorcyclist Jason Foote. The driver of the car fled the scene.

PHOENIX — A west Valley family is mourning after a driver smashed into their loved one who was riding his motorcycle.

Phoenix police say the crash happened near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road on Tuesday night. Now, the Foote family is forced to plan a funeral for 43-year-old Jason Foote. The family including his wife, Luisa Foote, is desperate for the driver responsible to come forward.

"We've been married 28 years and I don't know how I'm going to live without him," Luisa said.

She along with her entire family is full of heartache but remains hopeful the driver who hit and killed Jason will have mercy.

Officers say the driver of a white pickup truck hit Jason, then ran from the wreck.

"You probably have reasons for not sticking around but my husband is dead and we deserve closure," Luisa said.

She said that Jason was a hard-working husband, a wonderful father of four and loved life with their 11 grandchildren.

"I'm lost, she's lost beyond lost and it's going to be so hard to climb out of a hole, you can't climb out of because he's not coming back," a member of the family said.

While the love and support of their family are comforting, it won't cure her broken heart.

"It's really hard to describe, he's my life, he's her everything," they said.

The family is asking anyone with information to call police, they also plan to set up a GoFundMe for Jason.