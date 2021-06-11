Family mourning death of man stabbed 40 times by roommate on Halloween

The Phoenix Police Department said Garcia Ávila was stabbed 40 times after an argument with his roommate and former co-worker David Orozco, 19.

PHOENIX — The family of Jose Rodolfo Garcia Ávila, 21, is looking for answers after he was stabbed 40 times on Sunday early morning.

It was Halloween, but Garcia Ávila’s family was going to celebrate the 17th birthday of the youngest sibling. Instead, they spent the day mourning the sudden loss.

“We are aware that we are going to die, but the way he died, that is what hurts us the most,” said Celeste Garcia, the victim's sister.

The Phoenix Police Department said Garcia Ávila was stabbed 40 times after an argument with his roommate and former co-worker David Orozco, 19.

The incident happened in front of their neighbor’s house near 10th Avenue and Buckeye Road.

“Rodolfo was a wonderful man,” said Vanessa Maldonado, a family friend. “He was a kind-hearted person, he was very sweet, very loving, [a] family-oriented man.”

Garcia Ávila lived life to the fullest, his sister said. At his early age, he had experienced the world more than anyone in her family.

“What did he miss out on doing? We asked ourselves, but he didn’t miss out on anything,” Garcia said. “Even in leaving [this earth], he beat us all.”

Garcia said they are not sure what led to the fight. They hoped to get some clarity from a witness who saw the fight and stabbing.

Just a week before the incident, Garcia Ávila and Orozco were seen having a good time, the victim’s sister said.

“You cannot in a few days hate a person so much to want to kill them…and slaughter them, 40 times,” Garcia said.

Garcia Ávila’s family is now praying police can get answers while Orozco, who Garcia said they considered family, faces first-degree murder charges.

“It’s just a tragic, sad situation, you never know when someone is going to be gone,” Maldonado said. “He’s going to be missed and there’s no bringing him back, so all we can do is be there for his family since he is family.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for the funeral expenses. They will also be holding a car wash at Pete’s Fish and Chips on 44th Street and Indian School Road on Sunday at 9 a.m.

“We are angry, mad and all of the above because we love and miss him, but we will never forget him,” Garcia said.

