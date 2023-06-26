'He was a good guy': Loved ones remember man hit, killed while riding bike in Phoenix

John Guagliano was killed near 7th and Colter streets around 2 a.m. on Sunday.

PHOENIX — Loved ones of John Guagliano are asking for the public's help locating not one but two drivers who struck and killed a 67-year-old man near 7th and Colter streets early Sunday morning.

John's girlfriend, Sue Bodie, said he was killed while riding his bike home from a nearby Circle K.

Bodie said he was badly hurt by the first vehicle, but the second impact did the most damage.

"Just to see him twisted all over the road like that was just the worst thing I could've imagined, she explained. A big white boxed truck, a utility truck, bashed into my boyfriend and he went flying off his bike."

She said she was trying to signal another car for help when John was hit a second time. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but didn't make it.

Phoenix police are still looking for the driver or drivers responsible. "Just if anyone knows anything, let the police know," Bodie pled.

Her plea for help comes as longtime friend Nick Colamartini remembers John reflecting on his work ethic as a "scrapper," sometimes with nothing but the very bicycle he was hit on.

"Just a nice guy, respectful, he was a good guy. I'm definitely going to miss him. He would scour the neighborhood, looking for whatever could be salvageable or that he could scrap," Colamartini said.

John spent the better part of 20 years separating trash from treasure, helping build valuable pieces of furniture at Urban Southwest, a shop blocks from the accident and John's home.

Police are offering a reward for details that helps find the drivers involved. You can call 480-WITNESS if you have any information.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.