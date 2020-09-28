x
Child in critical condition following crash, other driver fled

The crash has closed east and westbound lanes on Camelback Road.
PHOENIX — Phoenix police and fire personnel have responded to a serious crash that left one child in serious condition on Sunday night. 

A mother and her two children were driving when another driver cut them off causing a serious crash, police said. 

One child is in serious condition but the mother and other child were assessed for non-life-threatening injuries, police said. 

The other driver fled the scene of the accident and officers are working on obtaining a description, police said. 

This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information becomes available. 

