Child in critical condition following crash, other driver fled

PHOENIX — Phoenix police and fire personnel have responded to a serious crash that left one child in serious condition on Sunday night.
A mother and her two children were driving when another driver cut them off causing a serious crash, police said.
One child is in serious condition but the mother and other child were assessed for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The other driver fled the scene of the accident and officers are working on obtaining a description, police said.
This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information becomes available.