Family and friends of Forrest Keys gather to mourn his death

On Saturday, the Sunrise Chapel held a virtual vigil honoring Forrest Keys' life and the young man he was.

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson police have made two more arrests in connection with the deadly shooting on the University of Arizona's campus.

Investigators believe Roberto Camargo, Ruben Young and Alonzo Orosco, all 17-years-old, are suspected to have been driving by a campus parking garage when they got into a fight with the victim, Forrest Keys.

"As a father this feels unnatural, I shouldn't be doing this for him, he should be doing this for me," Mr. Keys said.

Keys shared stories about the day he and his wife Natasha adopted Forrest.

"I've never seen a baby smile like that while they're sleeping and from that day on he's always been Mr. Smiley. I remember the first time I saw him and I was like 'that's my son,'" he added.

He was an athlete who was only in his second year at the University of Arizona, his friends sharing a side to him not many saw.

"Most of you who know Forrest know him as a tough guy but ever since he was a little kid he's been a sweet gentle soul at heart. It's not going to be easy without you here brother. We will continue to live on through you and celebrate your beautiful life," they said.

Now, the family living with the nightmare of never seeing him again. Investigators say the suspects were driving by the parking garage when they got into a fight with Forrest in late February.

"I have comfort in knowing that even on his last day he was doing what he wanted to do, he was with his friend even up to the last minute," his father said.

The fight resulted in several shots fired before the suspects drove away. While heartbroken and empty they'll never forget their only son, and pray he's resting in peace.

"He wasn't alone, I know he's always going to be in my heart," Mr. Keys said.