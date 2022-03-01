Explosive devices found in ASU dorm room, suspect arrested

Logan Reynolds, 19, is accused of possessing explosive materials in his dorm room on the ASU campus.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Police have detained a 19-year-old accused of possessing explosive materials in his ASU dorm room.

Logan Reynolds was arrested Monday by the university's police department after he allegedly admitted to storing explosives in his room at the Palo Verde East residence halls.

Reynolds allegedly posted pictures of himself holding the explosive devices online, public records show. A concerned student reported Reynolds to the police.

The defendant allegedly told police he had no "ill intentions" in making the explosives and that they were only used for "entertainment purposes," public records show.

All materials associated with the development of explosives were impounded by Tempe police.

Reynolds is facing two counts of misconduct involving weapons.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.