Ex-county official acknowledges misusing public money in northern AZ

Jeffrey Lee, former director of Navajo County's health department, pleaded guilty on Monday to spending thousands of dollars of public funds on personal expenses.

COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. — A former Coconino County official who went on to oversee Navajo County’s health department has pleaded guilty to three felony charges stemming from his acknowledged misuse of public money to cover $84,000 in personal expenses.

Jeffrey Lee pleaded guilty Monday to one count of theft and two counts of violating his duties as a custodian of public money.

According to the Arizona Auditor General, Lee used Coconino County's credit card to make 237 purchases on personal items like electronics, camping products, tools, and weight loss supplements.

"About 40 of these purchases, including gift cards, were made on Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve, weekends, or when Mr. Lee was on vacation," auditors wrote in a report.

Lee resigned from Coconino County's health department in 2017.

In Navajo County, auditors discovered Lee allegedly made 135 suspicious purchases at restaurants, gas stations, and clothing stores.

His plea agreement calls for probation on two of the three convictions and the payment of restitution to Coconino County for $82,500 and to Navajo County for $1,700.

If he’s sentenced to probation on the third conviction, he’ll have to serve at least nine months in jail.

Up to Speed