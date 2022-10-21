Deputies looking for escaped inmate missing from facility in Tucson

Deputies responded to the Pima County Adult Detention Complex where they learned Oscar Alday walked out of the facility while arrestees were being released.

TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima County Sheriff's deputies are looking for an escaped inmate who is missing from a facility near Interstate 10 and Silverlake Road in Tucson.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, deputies responded to the Pima County Adult Detention Complex where they learned Oscar Alday walked out of the facility while arrestees were being released from custody.

His charges include domestic violence aggravated assault and unlawful imprisonment, PCSO said.

He is described as:

Hispanic male

43 years old

6’0” tall

Approx.185 pounds

Brown hair with a buzz cut, brown eyes

Last seen wearing white boxers and no shoes.

Anyone with information on Alday’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or submit an anonymous tip, with the potential for a reward, by text, phone, or by going to 88CRIME.org.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

