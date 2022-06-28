Escaped Alabama inmate arrested in Phoenix

Phillip Shane Bradford was arrested Tuesday afternoon near 23rd and Fillmore streets.

PHOENIX — An escaped Alabama inmate was arrested in Phoenix Tuesday afternoon, according to the Jefferson County, Alabama Sheriff's Office.

US Marshals apprehended Phillip Shane Bradford and his girlfriend Khara Dubose around 2:45 p.m. near 23rd and Fillmore streets, the Arizona US Marshal's Service said.

A task force gathered information that Bradford and Dubose were in the area and set up surveillance on their suspected location. They were later located and arrested without incident.

The two will go in front of a Maricopa County judge for an extradition hearing. If extradition is waived they will return to Jefferson County to face charges.

Bradford was being held on current drug charges in Alabama but the sheriff's office said they will be seeking additional charges.

