Endangered wolf killed in Kaibab National Forest

Anubis, a Mexican Gray Wolf, was illegally shot and killed after becoming well known by the Grand Canyon Wolf Recovery Project for his success within and beyond the boundaries of the designated recovery area.

At the time of his death, Anubis was wearing a bright pink collar. The incident is under federal investigation.

Mexican Gray Wolves are protected under the Endangered Species Act. Killing a member of one of these species can lead to fines as high as $50,000 and up to one year in jail.

“We are heartbroken to learn that our adventurous young disperser wolf had his life illegally cut short by a human’s bullet,” said Emily Renn, executive director of the Grand Canyon Wolf Recovery Project.

“Anubis filled us with the hope that wolves will keep coming back to the excellent habitat of the Grand Canyon region," Renn added. "I am grateful for the time knowing he was in the forests nearby. The power of people who love and care for wild creatures and want to see wolves restored to their rightful place will someday overcome the small minority of people who kill for no reason.”

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call 1-844-397-8477 or email the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The service is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department and the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish are offering rewards of up to $1,000. Additionally, conservation organizations and private individuals are offering funds of up to $37,000 for information leading to a conviction for anyone who has killed an endangered wolf.

