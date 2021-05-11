Emaciated Great Dane recovering, Phoenix woman arrested for animal cruelty

The Arizona Humane Society is currently caring for an extremely emaciated three-year-old female Great Dane mix named Pandora.

PHOENIX — An extremely emaciated Great Dane is recovering after being rescued from a hoarding situation in Phoenix.

The Arizona Humane Society is caring for the three-year-old female Great Dane mix named Pandora after she was taken in last month.

Pandora was one of several pets saved from a hoarding situation during an ongoing animal cruelty investigation. Investigators said it was one of the "worst hoarding scenes" AHS investigators have dealt with this year.

On April 18, AHS investigators went to a property with Phoenix police to investigate a case involving several abandoned animals.

Pandora was found locked in a crate with no food or water. Pandora weighed 57 pounds when she was rescued. She should have weighed twice that based on her age and breed, investigators said.

Four dogs, one cat, two chickens and six reptiles were also found living in "deplorable conditions," investigators said. Fifteen other pets were found dead on the property.

"Pandora was in the worst shape and suffering from dehydration, several wounds, an ear infection, hookworms and a poor coat likely due to a lack of proper nutrition," AHS investigators said.

Phoenix police arrested the owner of the pets Rachel Ussery-Welch the next day. Ussery-Welch faces 12 counts of animal cruelty.

As for Pandora and the rest of the animals rescued, they are on the road to recovery. Pandora, the other dogs and the cat received treatment at the AHS's animal hospital. The reptiles and chickens were taken in by the Phoenix Herpetological Society and New Dawn Sanctuary, respectively.