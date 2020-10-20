Eloy man arrested, accused of attempting to lure a teen for sexual exploitation

Sean Cook, 34, was arrested after a 15-year-old girl reported his attempts to lure her on social media, deputies said.

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — An Eloy man was arrested by Pinal County Sheriff's Office deputies after an attempt to lure a 15-year-old girl for sexual exploitation on social media, deputies said in a news release Tuesday.

Sean Cook, 34, was reported by the girl's family for contacting her online, frequently commenting on her appearance and soliciting her to meet in person, deputies said.

With the permission of the family, an undercover detective from the Internet Crimes Unit assumed the teen's identity online and continued talking to the suspect, deputies said.

The suspect arranged to meet the teen for sex leading to an arrest, deputies said.

Cook was booked into the Pinal County Jail on a charge of luring a minor for sexual exploitation.