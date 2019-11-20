A foster father in El Mirage was sentenced to five years of supervised probation for abusing his foster son over a yearslong period.

Colin Steffee was sentenced by Judge Sally Duncan to five years of supervised probation for child abuse, per a plea deal.

Steffee's foster son, a 14-year-old boy, emailed the El Mirage police chief in April and told him that he was being abused by his father.

The boy said the abuse had been happening for almost two years, including punching, choking and throwing.

According to court documents obtained by 12 News, the boy said his father punched him multiple times, threw Tupperware at him and kicked him.

Steffee was arrested and booked into jail shortly after the allegations. He allegedly admitted to the actions at the time, according to El Mirage police spokesman Sgt. Robert Peoples.

“He admitted to everything. He admitted the stuff that the kid had disclosed that day, that he had lost his temper. He admitted to all the stuff the kid talked about,” Peoples said.

The 12 News I-Team found in May that another foster child died in Steffee's home in September 2018.

The young girl, nearly 2 years old, died from an unknown cause after she was found stiff and blue in her bed.

The foster mother told police at the time that she had problems breathing in the past. The medical examiner's report also uncovered a medical history that included past drug exposure, chronic rhinitis with nasal obstruction and adenoid hypertrophy.

The medical examiner found no indications of physical abuse or neglect. There were also no suspicious findings on the toxicology report. The medical examiner listed the cause and manner of death as undetermined.

Steffee never faced charges in the girl's death.