Early morning Chandler police chase, vehicle collision injures 2

The police chase happened nearly a year after another Chandler police chase ended in a catastrophic crash that injured several civilians.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Two people were sent to a local hospital after they were hit by a suspect involved in a Chandler police chase, the city's police department said.

The suspect, identified by police as Derek Cevedia, hit multiple patrol vehicles and almost hit officers late Tuesday night, the department said. Officers initiated a pursuit with both patrol cars and air support.

Cevedia ran a red light near Price and Warner roads before colliding with two civilian vehicles, police said. Two people were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested Cevedia at the scene of the collision, officers said. He is being charged with endangerment and aggravated assault.

This is the second Chandler police chase in under a year that ended in a crash injuring civilians.

The first crash happened last July and ended in a catastrophic crash that injured several people. Some of the injured victims have filed financial claims against the city of Chandler, arguing the crash could have been avoided if police officers had handled the situation differently.

The driver responsible for that crash, Arnold Serrano, has since been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

