Dysart High football coach accused of sexual misconduct with student

Authorities arrested Nathan Jellicoe, 24, of Glendale on Tuesday for allegedly engaging in sexual activity with a 16-year-old student.

EL MIRAGE, Ariz. — A Dysart High School security guard and assistant football coach was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of engaging in sexual misconduct with a 16-year-old student.

The El Mirage Police Department took Nathan Jellicoe, 24, into custody on suspicion of luring a minor for exploitation and sexual conduct.

Police said its investigation into Jellicoe's relationship with the student is ongoing and encouraged anyone with relevant information to call 623-500-3000.

The Dysart Unified School District, which encompasses the areas of Glendale and Surprise, said Tuesday it's been cooperating with law enforcement in the investigation and vowed to protect its students from harm.

"We take every precaution to ensure the safety of our students, including requiring mandatory and thorough background checks and fingerprint clearance prior to hiring any individual," the school district said.

Up to Speed