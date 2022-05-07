Fatal DUI crash caused Camelback Road closure in Scottsdale, officers say

The early morning accident closed Camelback Road in both directions near Minnezona Avenue, the Scottsdale Police Department said.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Police arrested a person for DUI-related charges after a crash killed a pedestrian in Scottsdale early Saturday morning, the city's police department said.

The driver, who has yet to be identified by police, hit the pedestrian while they were attempting to cross the intersection of Camelback Road and Minnezona Avenue, the department said.

The driver was investigated and found to be driving under the influence, police said.

The identity of the pedestrian has yet to be released as next of kin have not yet been notified, officers said.

Camelback Road was closed in both directions after the crash as officers investigated the scene, police said. The eastbound lanes of the roadway have since reopened.

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12 News for the latest information.

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:

2011: 825 deaths

2012: 821 deaths

2013: 844 deaths

2014: 774 deaths

2015: 895 deaths

2016: 952 deaths

2017: 1,000 deaths

2018: 1,010 deaths

2019: 982 deaths

2020: 1,057 deaths

