PD: DUI crash in west Phoenix ends with pedestrian dead, driver in jail

The crash happened just after 10 p.m. Sunday night near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road, Phoenix police said.

PHOENIX — One man is dead and another is in jail after an alleged DUI crash in Phoenix, a representative with the city police department said.

The crash happened just after 10 p.m. on Sunday night near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road. When officers arrived, they found 56-year-old Larry Wheet suffering from serious injuries. Wheet had been struck while crossing midblock.

He was taken to a hospital where he later died of his injuries, police said.

The driver of the vehicle that reportedly hit Wheet, 40-year-old James Carter, stayed on the scene. Police said Carter showed signs of impairment and was processed for DUI.

Four other people, two of which were young children, were in the car with Carter. As a result, Carter was booked into jail on Aggravated DUI, according to police reports.

