Drunk driving suspect in Phoenix crash that killed 2 released on bond

Lex Christopher Currie will be released from jail ahead of his next hearings regarding second-degree murder, aggravated assault and endangerment charges.

PHOENIX — A drunk driving suspect has been released on a $250,000 bond ahead of his two next court appearances. He is being charged with two counts of second-degree murder, one count of aggravated assault and one count of endangerment.

Lex Christopher Currie, 23, is facing charges connected with a four-vehicle crash on Tuesday which killed two people and injured two others.

A police report on the incident states that Currie was driving with excessive speed northbound on 32nd Street when he rear-ended a Nissan Maxima with three occupants. Two of the three were killed when the collision caused them to lose control and hit a tree.

The third victim suffered symptoms including a critical head injury and broken ribs, police said.

After Currie allegedly hit the first vehicle, he continued down 32nd Street, hitting a second vehicle. The driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

A fourth vehicle was involved but left the scene before officers arrived, police said.

Upon arrival, officers noticed Currie showed signs of impairment. Blood samples collected at the hospital indicated that Currie had a blood alcohol content of .30, police said.