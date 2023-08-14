Driver gets 21 years in prison for killing 2 people in San Tan Valley

The defendant pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter for a fatal crash in San Tan Valley that killed two people.

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. — A woman who drove drunk last year and caused a collision that killed two people in San Tan Valley has been sentenced to 21 years in prison, according to the Pinal County Attorney's Office.

Janelle Littlebear, 39, was sentenced last week in Pinal County Superior Court after pleading guilty to two counts of manslaughter for a car crash that took the lives of Richard Hanson, 78, and Kathleen Franta, 78.

The defendant was driving northbound on Gantzel Road on Aug. 13, 2022 when she veered over the dirt median and crashed into a southbound vehicle that had Hanson and Franta riding as occupants.

A blood test showed that Littlebear's blood alcohol content was 0.271, which is over three times the legal limit. Witnesses told investigators the defendant was also speeding prior to the crash.

