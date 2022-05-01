3 men accused of killing teen during drug deal robbery in Mesa

Chase Lemons, 18, died in March after police found him with gunshot wounds in his car.

MESA, Ariz. — Three people have been arrested after Mesa police said a drug deal turned into a double shooting that left a teenager dead in March.

Chase Lemons, 18, was found with gunshot wounds in his car near Baseline and Crismon roads on March 20. He died at the hospital days later.

Another man in the car was wounded, but he survived.

After months of investigating, officers with the Mesa Police Department arrested three men last Friday for the shooting.

Names and ages of the suspects:

Richard Mejia, 18

Devon O’Rourke, 20

Isaiah Enriquez, 19

Police learned that the three suspects planned to rob Lemons at gunpoint during a drug deal for marijuana.

But when the deal went bad, Lemons tried to speed off in his car with his passenger, according to police. At that point, investigators said Enriquez fired a volley of shots into the car and struck both of them.

A gun matching evidence from the crime scene was found at Enriquez’s home. Cellphone tracking data also put Enriquez at the scene of the shooting, according to investigators.

All three men are facing felony charges, including murder and armed robbery. Enriquez faces an additional aggravated assault charge.

