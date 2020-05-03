PHOENIX — A driver who was suspected to be under the influence led authorities on a short chase in Maricopa after they tried to flee a traffic stop.

City of Maricopa Police Department spokesman Ricardo Alvarado said authorities tried to stop the driver after they were reportedly driving under the influence on the State Route 347 southbound.

The vehicle was found entering Maricopa and once authorities tried to stop it, the driver fled.

A chase ensued and the driver bailed out.

They were found shortly after in a backyard near the bailout location.

No further information was immediately released. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

