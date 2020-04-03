PHOENIX — Police have arrested Bogdan Pop, 31, for allegedly crushing a teenager's legs in between his car and a truck bed on Feb 27.

Pop was driving on a residential road when he collided with the back of a truck that was legally parked on the side of the road, police said. A 19-year-old was sitting in the back of the truck at the time of the collision, with his legs hanging off of the truck bed.

Firefighters had to use two tourniquets to prevent blood loss and possible death of the teen, according to court documents. They also had to use specialized equipment to separate the two vehicles.

After arriving at the hospital, officers were informed that the victim sustained life-threatening injuries, along with the total crushing of his right leg with his left leg sustaining injuries as well, police said.

When officers arrived at the scene, Pop had bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol, police said. Officers spoke to a witness who said they heard the collision and came out of their house to see Pop behind the wheel adjusting the gear selector.

The officer administered multiple tests to Pop, police said. The suspect demonstrated multiple signs of impairment. Pop was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and DUI.

The latest update from the hospital was that the victim was likely to lose both legs, court documents stated.

