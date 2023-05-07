Road rage incident leads to shooting, crash in Phoenix

The driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — A man is in the hospital Wednesday morning after a shooting and crash in Phoenix, the city's police department said.

On July 5 around midnight, officers responded to the area near 31st and Dunlap avenues for reports of a shooting and crash. When officers arrived on scene, police said they found a man with gunshot wounds and a car crashed into a fence at Cortez High School.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, according to Phoenix police. Authorities said initial information suggested a road rage incident ended with an unidentified suspect shooting at the victim multiple times, resulting in the gunshots wounds.

Information about the suspect or the cause of the shooting are still being investigated.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Watch 12News+ for free

You can now watch 12News content anytime, anywhere thanks to the 12News+ app!

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

Users can also watch on-demand videos of top stories, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona-specific features and vintage videos from the 12News archives.

Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for "12 News KPNX."

Amazon Fire TV: Search for "12 News KPNX" to find the free 12News+ app to add to your account, or have the 12News+ app delivered directly to your Amazon Fire TV through Amazon.com or the Amazon app.

12News on YouTube