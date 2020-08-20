Driver in custody after leading authorities on high-speed chase on Interstate 10

The driver will be booked into the Pinal County Jail and will likely have multiple charges in both Maricopa and Pinal counties, the department said.

PHOENIX — A driver is in custody after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop and leading troopers on a high-speed chase on Interstate 10 on Thursday.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the incident began on the I-10 eastbound at Chandler Boulevard, when the driver of a black Ford F-150 "ran up on a trooper at a high rate of speed."

The trooper had his rear lights on at the time to make a traffic stop. The driver then passed the trooper and sped off, the department said.

The trooper then tried to stop the driver but the driver continued to flee, continuing eastbound.

The vehicle was successfully spiked at milepost 181, deflating both front tires.

The driver then continued on towards Casa Grande and a successful PIT maneuver was conducted at milepost 192, where the driver was taken into custody.

The department said the same driver and vehicle caused several crashes in the Valley and almost struck an Arizona Department of Transportation worker. It was not immediately clear when these incidents took place.

It was not immediately known whether impairment played a factor in the alleged crimes.

No one involved was immediately identified and their conditions were not immediately known.