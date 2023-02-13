'Caught RED handed': Driver going 120mph through red light caught on Paradise Valley camera

"Please remain highly alert when driving during light to no traffic hours, especially when traveling through intersections," Paradise Valley police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — A traffic light camera caught speed and sparks recently, a new video released by the Paradise Valley Police Department shows.

The grainy video shows a car driving through a red light at the intersection of Lincoln Road and Tatum Boulevard before its bumper hit the ground hard, causing sparks to fly. The department estimates the driver was going at least 120mph.

Police have reportedly identified the driver and have charges pending, but have not released the driver's identity. Officers also didn't specify when the video was taken.

"Caught RED handed," the department tweeted.

"Please remain highly alert when driving during light to no traffic hours, especially when traveling through intersections."

See the video in the tweet below. Warning: music is loud.

Caught RED handed! The driver was recorded on our radar driving in excess of 120mph. Luckily no one was injured during this. Please remain highly alert when driving during light to no traffic hours, especially when traveling through intersections. #gethomesafe #redlight pic.twitter.com/0YF4t9cTXk — Paradise Valley PD (@PVPolice) February 13, 2023

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Latest Arizona news

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

Deaths on Arizona roads

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:

2011: 825 deaths

825 deaths 2012: 821 deaths

821 deaths 2013: 844 deaths

844 deaths 2014: 774 deaths

774 deaths 2015: 895 deaths

895 deaths 2016: 952 deaths

952 deaths 2017: 1,000 deaths

1,000 deaths 2018: 1,010 deaths

1,010 deaths 2019: 982 deaths

982 deaths 2020: 1,057 deaths

ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous