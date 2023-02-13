'Caught RED handed': Driver going 120mph through red light caught on Paradise Valley camera

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — A traffic light camera caught speed and sparks recently, a new video released by the Paradise Valley Police Department shows.
The grainy video shows a car driving through a red light at the intersection of Lincoln Road and Tatum Boulevard before its bumper hit the ground hard, causing sparks to fly. The department estimates the driver was going at least 120mph.
Police have reportedly identified the driver and have charges pending, but have not released the driver's identity. Officers also didn't specify when the video was taken.
"Caught RED handed," the department tweeted.
"Please remain highly alert when driving during light to no traffic hours, especially when traveling through intersections."
See the video in the tweet below. Warning: music is loud.
Deaths on Arizona roads
Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:
- 2011: 825 deaths
- 2012: 821 deaths
- 2013: 844 deaths
- 2014: 774 deaths
- 2015: 895 deaths
- 2016: 952 deaths
- 2017: 1,000 deaths
- 2018: 1,010 deaths
- 2019: 982 deaths
- 2020: 1,057 deaths
ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.
"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.
ADOT's suggestions include:
- Don’t speed or drive aggressively
- Never drive while under the influence of substances
- Avoid distractions while driving
- Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same
- When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over
- Stay extra aware in work zones
- Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous
"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.