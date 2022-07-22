Driver gets 5 years in prison for hitting Phoenix cop and fleeing scene

Elizabeth Eaton was sentenced Thursday for fleeing the scene of a crash last December that injured a motorcycle cop.

PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast.

The motorist who fled after striking a motorcycle cop in Phoenix last year has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Elizabeth M. Eaton, 52, received her sentence Thursday in Maricopa County Superior Court after pleading guilty to the hit-and-run crash that occurred on Dec. 27, 2021, public records show.

Eaton was arrested shortly after the crash after an anonymous tip helped investigators identify her as the driver.

Court documents filed at the time of Eaton's arrest said she was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the collision

Officer Adam O'Connor was critically wounded in the crash and had to undergo surgery to repair a broken leg and ankle.

Video surveillance captured the collision and shows O'Connor getting flown off his motorcycle and plummeting onto the road near 26th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

Officer O’Connor had been assigned to the traffic bureau and is a 16-year veteran of the department.

Eaton was credited 205 days off her prison sentence for time already served in jail before her case was adjudicated.

Court records show Eaton has previously been convicted in Maricopa County of DUI and endangerment.

