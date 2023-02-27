Driver gets 12 years for harming pregnant woman in Queen Creek crash

A 25-year-old man was recently sentenced to several years in the Arizona Department of Corrections for a New Year's Day crash that seriously harmed a pregnant woman.

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. — A Queen Creek man was recently sentenced to spend 12 years in prison for seriously injuring a pregnant woman in a head-on car crash.

Aziah Busing, 25, has pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault, a Class 3 felony, for a crash that occurred in the early morning hours of New Year's Day 2022.

Busing was driving a pickup truck near Ocotillo and Meridian roads when it veered over the centerline and crashed head-on with another car, according to the Pinal County Attorney's Office.

Two passengers in the other car, which included a woman who was 22 weeks pregnant, were seriously injured and taken to the hospital.

Busing showed signs of impairment and his lab results indicated his blood alcohol level was 0.153, PCAO said. The defendant will be placed on supervised probation following his prison sentence.

